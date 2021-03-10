VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

PFXF opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

