Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $105,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.44. 170,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

