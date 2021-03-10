Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.23% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 166,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $140.53.

