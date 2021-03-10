Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 295.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $77,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.36. 801,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,952. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

