Vanilla Network Price Hits $3.85 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.81 million and $52,168.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00006764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00499397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00543285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075531 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 875,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,306 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

