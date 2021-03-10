Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vapotherm.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $893,160. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

