Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 6,691,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 18,097,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

