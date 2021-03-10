Vectors Research Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,378 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

