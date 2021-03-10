Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Short Interest Update

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEGPF remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

