Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) & Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Financial Analysis

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Bentley Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 34.46 $301.12 million $1.62 155.05 Bentley Systems $736.65 million 15.72 $103.09 million N/A N/A

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bentley Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veeva Systems and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 2 4 16 0 2.64 Bentley Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus price target of $298.78, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Bentley Systems has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.26%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 24.88% 15.73% 12.12% Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Bentley Systems on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. Veeva Systems has collaboration with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to enhance value of Opaganib Phase 2/3 COVID-19 clinical data. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing. The company also offers iModelHub, a cloud platform to accelerate going digital for users of its ProjectWise design integration services; OpenSite Designer, an integrated application for civil site and land development workflows across conceptual, preliminary, and detailed design phases; and iModel.js, an open-source library to improve the accessibility for visualization and analytical visibility of infrastructure digital twins. In addition, it provides solution implementation, on-boarding, change management, consulting, and on premise managed services. The company serves engineers, architects, planners, contractors, fabricators, information technology managers, and operators. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has strategic alliances with Siemens and Microsoft Corp. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

