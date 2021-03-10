Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.82. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

