Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.29. 9,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,802. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

