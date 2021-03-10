Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $255.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,802. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.86 and a 200-day moving average of $280.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

