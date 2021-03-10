Vegalab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEGL) Short Interest Update

Vegalab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VEGL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 1,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541. Vegalab has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Vegalab

Vegalab, Inc primarily engages in the citrus packing business. The company operates in two segments, the Agronomy Business and the Packing Business. It also distributes biological pesticides, natural fertilizers, and specialty biological agents under the Vegalab brand name. The company markets its products through stocking distributors.

