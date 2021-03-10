Vegalab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEGL) Short Interest Update

Vegalab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VEGL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 1,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541. Vegalab has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Vegalab
