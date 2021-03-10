Veil (VEIL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,457.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $2,457.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.24 or 1.00288266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.65 or 0.00428282 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.00840132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00293109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00088582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

