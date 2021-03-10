Veles (VLS) Hits Market Cap of $83,638.48

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $83,638.48 and approximately $69.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,764.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.02 or 0.03215095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00358120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.71 or 0.00980749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00390995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00337624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00247037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,223 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,539 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

