Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report $13.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $93.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Velodyne Lidar.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

