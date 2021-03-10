Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 249,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2,001.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 221,549 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

