Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Ventas worth $42,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

