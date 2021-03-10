Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading Up 8.3%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 300,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,215,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

