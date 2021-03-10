Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $423.32 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $47.85 or 0.00085720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $423.32 million and $128.28 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,809.83 or 0.99976989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,846,603 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Venus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

