Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.49 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $368.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 22,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $208,401.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,995,352.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

