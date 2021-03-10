Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.49 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.56 million, a P/E ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $258,514.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,698.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

