Verasity (VRA) Price Up 258.8% Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 62.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 258.8% higher against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.88 million and $19.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 138.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00190499 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003161 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.