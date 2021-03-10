VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $754,371.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $754,371.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,967.35 or 0.99872632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00089267 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003416 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,511,479 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

