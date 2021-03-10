Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $4,065,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 70,571 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.10. The stock had a trading volume of 261,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,321. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

