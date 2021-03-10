Veritable L.P. Has $8.73 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. 1,066,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,872,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.