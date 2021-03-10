Veritable L.P. Has $9.59 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,727. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07.

