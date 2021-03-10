Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,560.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $172,905,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $149,598,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 78,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,209. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

