Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 111,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Pfizer by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 304,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 196,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. 360,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,202,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

