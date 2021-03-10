Veritable L.P. Sells 1,531 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,308 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Adobe by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 568.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $442.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,833. The stock has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.