Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Down to $45.71

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.71, but opened at $42.50. Veritiv shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 1,279 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 45,811.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

