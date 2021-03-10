Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 907,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,890,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

