Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 3333077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

