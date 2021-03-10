Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a market capitalization of $935,263.11 and $32.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veros has traded up 407.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00746934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

