Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) were up 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 189,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

