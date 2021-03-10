Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $38.44 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and $346.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,253.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.93 or 0.03283245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00361211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.61 or 0.00971704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.47 or 0.00395488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00338613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00240849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,080,447 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

