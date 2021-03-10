Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.