Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $31.27

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.27, but opened at $28.38. Vertex shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 2,028 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Get Vertex alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.