Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $611,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.13. The company had a trading volume of 46,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.