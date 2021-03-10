Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 7,188.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 166,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:VRT opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.