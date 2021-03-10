VerusCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $32,542.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.08 million and $32,542.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,120,669 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

