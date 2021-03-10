Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.