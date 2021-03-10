Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.32).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Vesuvius stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 542 ($7.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 509.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 468.82. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

