Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post sales of $607.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $631.10 million. Viasat posted sales of $591.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,659.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

