Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Viasat worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after buying an additional 2,556,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 95.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 223,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viasat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,592.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.