VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 459.2% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00054843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.00767299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040397 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

