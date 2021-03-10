Viberate (VIB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00746934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,809,794 tokens. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

