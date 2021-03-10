Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.62

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 318,154 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £10.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

