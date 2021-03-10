VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 11th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CSF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $60.55.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
