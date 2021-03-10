VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 11th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CSF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

